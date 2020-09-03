COVID has not halted my routine works: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is clearing files pertaining to only the urgent matters, as he is in home isolation at his official residence at Altinho after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Except for holding meetings physically, the Chief Minister has been performing his routine work from his official residence so that there is no hindrance in the state administration.

Currently, only two of his staff members, who have already recovered from COVID, are assisting him in carrying out the official works.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there has been no halt in his routine official duty except for conducting meetings.

“The files pertaining to urgent and important matters are being cleared by me and I am giving instructions to the concerned officials over phone, while also taking briefings in required matters from the officers through telephonic conversations,” he said.

A senior official said that they have adopted a system at the Chief Minister’s residence wherein the files pertaining to urgent matters are sanitised before sending them to the Chief Minister and also after he clears them following which the files are sent to the concerned officers for further action.

Sawant has opted for home isolation from Wednesday onwards after he tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, all his other staff members have also been working from their respective homes.

In the first two days, the Chief Minister did not hold any official meeting in virtual mode. However, he participated in a virtual meeting pertaining to party organisation for some time on Thursday.

Sawant has told all his staff members, who have come in contact with him to work from home for at least seven days and in the meanwhile also undergo a test to ascertain their health status.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that home isolation is proving to be an effective tool for management of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

In a tweet on Thursday, Sawant said the Indian Medical Association, Goa state, along with its dedicated member doctors, is doing a valuable service by extending telemedicine support and monitoring the patients round the clock.

“The home isolation kit, having all essential equipment and medications provided by IMA, is largely beneficial and it has aided me personally to monitor myself,” he tweeted.

Sawant said he is glad to know that Indian Dental Association, Goa, under the guidance of IMA Goa, is a part of the gratuitous service.

“I request AYUSH doctors also to come forward and liaison with IMA Goa state, to help the state fight COVID-19,” he said.