Cops crack Margao jeweller’s murder case, arrest 3

Margao: Goa police have managed to crack Margao’s Swapnil Walke murder case within 24 hours with the crime branch arresting two accused and a third accused surrendering before the Margao police on Thursday.

The fourth accused is still at large and police are on the lookout for him.

According to information received, the main accused in the case, Mustafa Shaikh, surrendered before the Margao police on Thursday afternoon and was subsequently arrested, while two other accused – Omkar Patil and Mayuresh Kandolkar – were arrested earlier by a crime branch team and handed over to Margao police.

Police are presently in search of one Evender Gonsalves in connection with the case.

Sources in the police said all the three arrested accused will be produced before court on Friday to secure remand. All the three accused have a criminal background. Mustafa is involved in criminal cases in Panaji and Old Goa. Police said four of them had visited Walke’s shop on Wednesday with an intention of committing theft.

Stating that it is not yet known as to how many persons were involved in the offence, police said the three arrested accused are being interrogated. The accused used a Bolero jeep to travel to Margao. The jeep used in the crime was found near the victim’s jewellery shop, said police and added that it was stolen from Panaji. They said it will be seized on Friday.

Police are in search of choppers used by the accused to commit the offence. Police had on Wednesday recovered a country-made pistol along with a magazine, one empty cartridge, three live rounds and a knife cover. Later, they had also recovered a knife used in the crime. Mustafa was seen by many people while fleeing the scene of crime on Wednesday.

Police said the postmortem examination on the body of Walke has been conducted at the Hospicio Hospital and the body handed over to his family members. The postmortem report reveals bullet injuries and other sharp injuries on the body.

Two accused in the murder – Patil and Kandolkar – were arrested and handed over to the Margao police by crime branch in the wee hours of Thursday. After receiving information that Mustafa was in Panaji and travelling towards Margao by a Kadamba Transport Corporation bus, Margao police obtained the mobile phone number of the bus driver and chased the bus. However, Mustafa managed to de-board the bus and hired a motorcycle taxi and escaped. A team of Margao police personnel later rushed to Mustafa’s house at Navelim and told his family members to ask Mustafa to surrender following which a family member contacted Mustafa and convinced him to surrender before cops.

Police said all the three accused will be taken to the jewellery shop to obtain more details in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday complimented the Goa police for their action of identifying and apprehending the culprits involved in the Margao-based jeweller’s murder case within 24 hours. Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, said Goa police will work competently to bring down the crime rate in the state.

Congress’ Margao block president Gopal Naik condemned the politicisation of the incident. “We strongly condemn the act of BJP president Sadanand Tanavade, who blamed Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and citizens of Margao for the daylight murder of young jeweller yesterday. We want to know why the top brass of BJP hurriedly descended on Margao after the murder. After the links of BJP top brass with drugs mafia, beggar mafia, money laundering mafia have got exposed in the last few days, is it that the BJP president and organising secretary Satish Dhond came to Margao to protect the mastermind behind the murder?” he questioned.

Condemning the brutal murder of Swapnil Walke, jewellers across the state kept their shops shut on Thursday while also deciding to hoist a black flag in their establishments as a mark of protest until all the culprits involved in the crime are arrested.

The Goa Jewellers’ Association, North Goa, has demanded punishment for the attackers and enhanced security for the jewellers’ community. The Association has decided to submit a memorandum to the state government seeking more security for the jewellers and a relaxation in the process to obtain an arms licence so as to enable them to keep a gun with them for personal safety.

Jewellery shops in Mormugao also remained shut on Thursday to condemn the brutal attack on the jeweller.