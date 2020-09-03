8 more succumb; toll reaches 212

Panaji: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed eight more lives in Goa, taking the death count in the state to 212.

As per information provided by the directorate of health services (DHS), the new deaths associated with the virus and registered on Thursday include a 38-year-old man from Navelim, a 47-year-old man from Curca-Bambolim and a 79-year-old woman from Mapusa, who were admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim and expired on Wednesday. According to DHS, of these three patients, the man from Curca-Bambolim and the woman from Mapusa had co-morbidities.

On Thursday, two COVID patients died in GMC and they include a 70-year-old man from Margao and a 75-year-old man from Navelim; the former did not suffer from any other disease, while the latter had co-morbidities.

The remaining deaths include an 80-year-old man from Sankhali and a 72-year-old man from Gogol with co-morbidities who died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the Margao-based COVID hospital. A 65-year-old man from Zuarinagar also passed away in the COVID hospital in Margao on Thursday.