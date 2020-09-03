3 COVID deaths under Mapusa health centre limits

Mapusa: Mapusa health centre reported three COVID deaths on Thursday which included two males and one female.

As far as new infections are concerned, 25 new positive cases were reported in different parts of Mapusa, taking the number of total active cases to 207.

Confirming about COVID deaths, Dr Cheryl D’Souza, health officer of Mapusa urban health centre, informed that three deaths are reported under the health centre jurisdiction and the deceased include a 60-year-old man from housing board, another 62-year-old man from Feira Alta and a 79-year-old woman from St Sebastian waddo.

As per information available, the 60-year-old man from the housing board had undergone treatment in a private hospital and was discharged. However, he was again admitted where he died. His body was sent to the district hospital and after the swab test, his report came positive for COVID. The other man, aged 62, from Feira Alta, was rushed to the district hospital in the wee hours of Thursday and was declared brought dead. Following death, he was tested for COVID and was found to be positive.

While in the case of the 79-year-old woman, she was rushed to Goa Medical College and Hospital and her swab sample was collected for testing and she was detected with COVID. However, she succumbed at the GMC hospital.

While the 25 new positive cases reported are from areas– Duler (1), Karaswada (1), Khorlim (2), housing board (1), Ganeshpuri (2), near police station (1), Altinho (5), Xelpem (3), Ansabhat (3), Peddem (2), Acoi (2), Dangui colony (1), Mapusa (1).

Besides, two staff of Mapusa urban health centre have been tested positive and as a precautionary measure, the premises has been closed, however, COVID-related duties will continue.

Meanwhile, Pernem taluka on Thursday recorded 31 new COVID cases including that of a mamlatdar and two staff who have tested positive.

According to information available, as the mamlatdar and two staff have tested positive, the government complex in Pernem has been closed as a precautionary measure and sanitation will be carried out.

Lawyers and citizens who came in contact with the above persons have been urged to get themselves tested.

On Thursday, nine cases were reported at Mandrem, three cases each at Keri, Morjim, Korgao and Pernem, two cases at Mopa airport site, one case each at Chopdem, Parsem, Arambol, Ugevm, Nagzar and Dhargal.

Similarly, Aldona and Siolim health centres both reported 14 cases each on Thursday while Colvale health centre reported nine new COVID cases.

According to information available, the 14 cases under Aldona health centre include seven cases in Nachinola, Bastora- three cases, two cases each at Moira and Pomburpa.

Under Siolim health centre, of the 14 cases reported, 8 cases are from Canca and 3 each from Anjuna and Assagao.

Colvale health centre recorded nine cases which include Colvale (4), Tivim (3), Sirsaim and Assonora one case each.