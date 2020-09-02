Nawaz Sharif given ‘last chance’ to surrender before Sept 10

PTI

Islamabad

A Pakistani court on Tuesday gave a “last chance” to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to surrender and appear before it on September 10 for hearing in a corruption case against him, according to media reports.

Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treating a heart disease and an immune system disorder. The three-time premier was sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case

“We are not passing the final verdict as of yet. We are giving you (Nawaz) last chance to surrender before the next hearing. Nawaz Sharif should appear before the court in any case,” a two-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court said. Sharif’s lawyer said the former premier was not medically fit to return to Pakistan and a related petition was pending in the Lahore High Court. Further hearing of the case was adjourned till September 10. Appeals of Maryam and Captain Safdar would be heard on September 23, the Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistan government has already declared Sharif an “absconder” and approached the UK government for his extradition.