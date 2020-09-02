You’ve got mail

Amid the pandemic, an online letter-exchange programme aims to bring people together one e-letter at a time. NT BUZZ keeps you posted

ANNA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

In an age characterised by isolation and social distancing, human connection is more important now than ever. And so in a bid to help foster bonding, Silver Linings: Guidance and Counselling Centre, Margao has joined hands with Letters to Strangers – India to organise an online letter-exchange programme.

“Our main objective is to help people share their lockdown stories and while doing so be a part of somebody else’s lockdown story. This helps people not only feel a sense of belonging but also promotes mental well-being,” says Shobhika Jaju, psychologist at Silver Linings: Guidance and Counselling Centre. The goal is thus to allow individuals to come together through their shared experience, through the intimate medium of letter writing.

Since inception, Silver Linings: Guidance and Counselling Centre has endeavoured to promote mental health among people of all age groups by collaborating with other like-minded mental health groups, to bring various interesting webinars, mental health programmes, etc to the public, shares Jaju, adding that the online letter exchange is an initiative to help people open up about their struggles and find a listening ear for the same.

“When you talk to a stranger, the fear of being negatively judged is minimised. Secondly, it’s not just you who will be sharing a story but you will also be a part of someone else’s story,” explains Jaju. “This helps us feel that we are doing some good, and contributing to someone else’s life in a positive way. Research shows that being able to do good and listen to others helps our own mental health too.”

The online letter-exchange programme was conceptualised by Letters to Strangers (L2S), a global mental health organisation run by the youth, for the youth, aiming at raising mental health awareness and providing an affordable and accessible emotional outlet. The India chapter of L2S plans on achieving the same objectives among the stressed and busy youth of our populous country via various initiatives such as letter exchanges, seminars, mental health resources – that is the need of the hour in the current scenario.

The pandemic has greatly upended the lives of people across the globe; people across age groups, genders and professions have felt a significant amount of psychological distress, adds Jaju.

“Due to the lockdown, people have faced severe issues because of a lack of connection with others. We want people to open up and share their lockdown stories with others. Hearing other’s lockdown stories will also help,” she says.

The letter exchange is also an attempt to reclaim the lost art of letter writing. “In the old days, when people used to write letters, there was this concept of having pen pals, but somewhere along with digital innovation, the concept of having a pen pal fizzled out,” says Jaju, adding that through this campaign, they hope to use the digital medium to reconnect people and reignite the concept of having an online pen pal.

The online letter-exchange is open to people across the world. “The steps are pretty simple. People need to register and share a few details about themselves. Following this the L2S team and Silver Linings will pair them up with another person. Once we receive the letters, we will exchange the letters between the two people who have been paired with each other,” says Jaju.

(Last date to sign up for the online letter-exchange programme is September 6. Participants will then be paired together for the letter exchange.)