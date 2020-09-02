Lesser known statues of Goa

Sanjeev V Sardesai

Let us continue our journey into Goa, and get to know the few other important, and yet unknown statues erected at various places.

Twin statues at Dona Paula: One of Goa’s most sought after tourist destination, by the arriving visitors, is definitely the Dona Paula hillock and jetty, at the south end of the capital city, Panaji. Situated at the mouth of River Zuari, opening itself into the Arabian Sea, the Dona Paula location overlooks the internationally famous Mormugao Harbour.

Just for the information of readers, the original village which we know as ‘Dona Paula’ was earlier known as ‘Odda-Vell’. Possibly the small stretches of beaches, in coves, were identified as ‘Ordhyo-Vell’ or ‘half-beaches’. The hillock, which in actuality is a small rocky islet, is connected to mainland village by a connecting bridge, which further extends into the river ending in a jetty. And on one of the large rocks, we see twin set of white painted statues.

These are Goa’s most misidentified statues by whosoever visits here, due to misinformation by the make-shift guides. These pseudo-guides wrongly identify these statues as “Dona” and “Paulo” – Dona being a royal lady and Paulo being a fisherman. They weave a false story that they were in love and they committed suicide as they were not allowed to get married. This is absolutely false.

These twin statues have no relation whatsoever with Dona Paula, after whom this village has been named. Dona Paula is not two separate words but ‘Dona’ means ‘Miss or Mrs’ in Portuguese and ‘Paula’ is her name. Her actual name was Dona Paula Amaral Menezes e Souto Maior. Her husband Antonio Souto Maior was the landowner of the lands from half way to Miramar inclusive of the Raj Bhavan lands. These lands were named as Dona Paula, after her death on December 21, 1682 AD and after she was buried inside the Our Lady of Good Voyage in the Goa Raj Bhavan Complex.

These statues were a gift through a will, by Robert Knox, a senator who was in Goa in the early 1900’s, and loved the land. His brother had arrived in Goa, to fructify the will, in the second half of 1960’s, accompanied with one of Europe’s famed sculptress Baroness Yrsa Von Leistner. She created these statues, initially named ‘Image of India’ and later renamed as ‘Far East Travelers’, as she wanted to portray the Portuguese expedition to Goa. These statues were inaugurated by the first Chief Minister of Goa, Daman & Diu, Dayanand Bandodkar on January 26, 1967 at 10:30 a.m. Today these statues are in dire need of repairs and may collapse anytime.

Twin statues of Miramar: No one can miss the two bronze statues that stand together on a tall pedestal at the Miramar Rotunda. Till very recently, they were seen standing holding their hands together, with a stray crow perching on it. Viewers were flummoxed as to understand the meaning of this statue. Little did they realise that this two individuals were originally holding a bronze flag in their hands, which flew away due to the aggravated high velocity monsoon winds. It was only in 2014, that through the efforts of this writer, the active assistance from the Commissioner of CCP and support from an entrepreneur, that an alternate ‘torch’ or ‘mashaal’ was affixed in their hands, by ace Goan sculptor Sachin Madge.

This statue was created by the famous sculptor Vishnu Mahadev Cuncolkar, from Bicholim and replaced the original huge statue of Afonso da Albuquerque which stood on this round masonry pedestal, having the map of Africa and India, in relief, on it. The huge, bronze, original statue of Afonso da Albuquerque now stands at the ASI Museum at old Goa.

The twin statues of Miramar were erected somewhere in the year 1972, through a suggestion of the Chief Minister Bhausaheb Bandodkar and has its concept originating from the Opinion Poll. Initially this statue was identified as ‘Hindu – Christian Unity’, to act as a symbol to pacify the two major religious communities in Goa, since the hard fought Opinion Poll had literally put an invisible fissure between the harmonies of these communities.

Over a period of time, these statues have been secularly identified with the famous call of late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, ‘Jai Jawan, jai Kisan’ – to rally the youth during the 1963 war with China.

Francisco Luis Gomes Statue, Campal: Most of the people entering Panaji city, and proceeding to Miramar or Dona Paula along DBB Marg, are witness to a majestic statue of a very somber personality, standing atop a pedestal in the garden named after him at Campal.

This statue is one of Goa’s most famous sons, Francisco Luis Gomes. Born on May 31, 1829, in Colmorrod Ward of Navelim, in South Goa, he completed his studies through the oldest medical college in Portuguese Goa – Escola Medico de Cirurgica de Nova Goa at 21 years of age and later followed his passion for service to people, as a political scientist. He authored the famous ‘Os Bramanes’ (The Brahmins) based on the caste-based discrimination in India.

In 1860, he stood for elections and got elected to the ‘Cortes Gerais’ (the Portuguese Parliament) from the Margao Constituency. In 1861 he became part of the liberal ‘Partido Regenador’ (Renewal Party) and created history when a discourteous comment was passed on his lands of India he stated that “he was proud to belong to the race which invented the game of chess and wrote the epic Mahabharat”. His bold, fearless, yet balanced views brought him much acclaim all over Europe as a writer, historian and a famed economist. In Europe, he was bestowed the title as the ‘Prince of Intellectuals’.

However he fell sick and wanted to return to his motherland Goa. He boarded the passenger ship, S S Messalia on September 25, 1869, to return to Goa. However fate was to take another sad turn. After the ship had sailed for a day and a half, into the Atlantic, Gomes passed away on September 30, 1869. He was just 40. His body never returned to Goa, but was given a funeral at sea. In 1929, the people of Goa and the Portuguese administration erected this statue on his birth centenary.

Mermaid statue, Panaji: In the garden to the east of the Adil Shah Palace, lies one of the most mystical statues in Goa, that of a mermaid, on similar lines of the famous Mermaid Statue on the Rock, in Copenhagen, Denmark. This garden in Panaji, originally known as ‘Jardim de Sereia’, was once the resting place for passengers, to await the ‘vafors’ or small passenger ‘steam boats’ leaving from the Navegacao Jetty, opposite this garden to villages such as Pomburpa, Aldona, Naroa, Piligao, Divar, etc .

Though a proper date is not found of establishing this garden, it is informed that this statue may have been installed around 1952 or thereafter. This beautiful statue made of white cement is credited to Goan sculptor Vishnu Mahadev Cuncolkar, in whose collection many a photo of this mermaid statue is found. This mermaid is shown in a beautiful standing pose, with long flowing hair and a lotus bud in her hands, – possibly to give it an Indian touch! In all possibility, this statue was inspired by the mermaids displayed in Vasco da Gama’s sea voyage azuleijos panels of 1926, in the lobby, at the Institute

Menezes Braganza Hall.