Instilling patriotism among the youth

As part of its ‘Country First Week 2020’ programme, Samraat Club Khandola (SCK) in association with Government Higher Secondary School, Khandola, Marcel organised an online talk on the ‘Constitution of India’ conducted by associate professor in law, Naguesh Colwalkar on Google Meet. This was followed by a question-and-answer session for students.

At the inaugural function, the chairman of Country First Week (CFW), Deepak Tilve congratulated Samraat Club, Khandola for organising various activities despite the pandemic and elaborated on the main aim of organising the CFW programme. In his address, state president Prasad Naik stressed on the importance of organising such programmes to instil a sense of patriotism among the youth. Addressing the gathering, principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Khandola, Atchyutanand Vernekar spoke on the need to enhance learning through various virtual platforms and impart quality education to students during the pandemic.

During the week, Samraat Club Khandola in association with the NSS unit of Government Higher Secondary School, Khandola also organised an online poster competition on the theme ‘Independence Struggle of India’; an online essay writing competition on the topic ‘Online Learning: Thoughts and views’, a photography competition on the theme of ‘Vanamahotsav’, an online rangoli competition, a solo singing competition, a rakhi-making competition, and an elocution competition among other activities for higher secondary school students.

A talk on the ‘Role of the Youth In Nation Building’ by professor Vitthal Sukhtankar and the plantation of medicinal plants and other saplings after the flag-hoisting on Independence Day were also held as part of the weeklong activities.

Twelve online competitions for the six Government Primary Schools in the Marcel, Khandola vicinity were organised too. President of Samraat Club Khandola, Manoj Karapurkar; secretary Kajal Chodankar; treasurer, Aruna Soman and member, Jairam Parab visited the primary schools and handed over the prizes for all online competitions and distributed medicinal saplings to the respective headmistresses of the primary schools.

During the week, police officials at the Marcel Police station along with the medical fraternity at Government Primary Health Centre, Betki, Khandola were felicitated. Krishna Parab of Sharada English High School was also felicitated by Samraat Club Khandola for scoring a 96.33 percentage at the SSCE Board Examinations 2020.

On the occasion of the valedictory function of the CFW programme, the club organised a Google Meet lecture on

‘A Career In Armed Forces’ by president of Samraat Club Panaji, Bhalchandra Amonkar. This was followed by a flute performance by past president of Samraat Club Sanquelim, Samir Prabhu. Also present were principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Sanquelim, Asha Naik; Prasad Naik; Deepak Tilve, and others.