Hilary Hahn’s new Suzuki recordings

The music community has been agog since the beginning of this year over a much-awaited CD release late last month by the genial American star concert violinist Hilary Hahn.

It is a significant milestone for music education. This is not a recording of some powerhouse violin concerto or flashy virtuoso showpieces, but a recording of the student pieces in the Suzuki violin books 1 to 3.

I wasn’t aware of the fact until now, but the earlier CD recording of these pieces that I (and I am sure, many of you Suzuki parents and students out there) possess and have listened to over and over, was performed (rather drily, I might add) by William Preucil Jr, former concertmaster of the Cleveland Orchestra who was fired from his post in 2018 after an investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct during his tenure in the orchestra. This seems to have had a domino effect on other aspects of his career as well: He resigned from his teaching position as a professor of violin at the Cleveland Institute of Music, and was removed as an honorary board member of the Suzuki Association of the Americas, and the International Suzuki Association. Alfred Music (responsible for producing the Suzuki recordings), subsequently commissioned new recordings of the Suzuki Violin School books.

Enter Hilary Hahn (and her long-time accompanist Natalie Zhu at the piano). Hahn had last September announced that she would be taking a year-long sabbatical and would only resume performing this coming September, for the 2020-2021 season. She had resolved to take a year-long sabbatical every time she hit a decade milestone in age, and she turned 40 last year; which was just as well, as her sabbatical has avoided the worst of this coronavirus pandemic. But she obviously took on the Suzuki recording assignment during this break.

Alfred Music on its website has thanked Hahn for her “exacting standards” during the recording sessions. “She brought tremendous energy, artistry, and dedication to bear in all aspects of this recording. Hilary expressed many times to the Committee her delight in revisiting these pieces from her childhood, and the opportunity to make a lasting contribution to the world-wide Suzuki community. These are recordings that students, parents, and teachers will enjoy listening to for years to come.”

That someone of the stature of Hilary Hahn should devote her time and energy to a student CD (that is available along with the books) goes a long way in putting the spotlight on music education, and joining the dots between the beginner ‘Twinkle’ variations all the

way to the pinnacle of violin-playing.

And how did Hahn feel about it? “I was delighted to be asked to record Suzuki Violin Books 1–3,” she said on the same page. “During the sessions, I thought about the current and future students, their parents and teachers who would hear these recordings. I’m moved to be part of their experiences with the violin. These pieces were played with love and care, and I hope Suzuki violinists will enjoy listening to this music every day.”

One would be hard-pressed to think of a better ‘brand ambassador’, as it were, for the Suzuki method than Hilary Hahn. Her own journey began at three, just short of her fourth birthday. She was taking a walk with her father in their neighbourhood in Baltimore when they happened to pass by a branch of the Peabody Conservatory that advertised music lessons for four-year-olds. They popped in to learn more and overheard an ongoing lesson where a little boy was playing ‘Twinkle Twinkle’. Little Hilary was hooked; a week later she began taking lessons.

Hahn reminisced in a 1999 interview to Strings magazine: “Actually, I didn’t start on the violin. I started on a book wrapped in wrapping paper with a ruler sticking out of it. I held that under my chin and just stood while a cassette played. I was in a Suzuki class for about a year.”

The last sentence is relevant. The detractors (and there are many) of the ‘Suzuki method’ point (with some justification) to the rigid stance, robotic, mechanical, movements, and the unfeeling, nonmusical playing of many of the hundreds of student that are churned out, purportedly having been taught according to this method. But to be fair, any method is only is good as the teacher using it. And on the other side of the equation, one needs active engagement from the child, and enthusiastic parent participation, both during lessons and at home practice, ensuring it happens regularly, frequently and correctly. With the right teacher and motivated child and parent/guardian, there can be magic, and pretty quickly, as obviously happened with Hahn. Sadly, the converse is also true.

Once a good posture, tone and intonation have been achieved, one ought to quickly expand the student repertoire beyond the limited confines of the prescribed Suzuki pieces. Too many children continue sawing away at the pieces for several years, and without such a firm foundation.

I’ve been a big fan of Hilary Hahn for some time and often hold her up as a role model to students for many reasons: her excellent posture even in pictures of her as a little girl; her performances that can be watched and listened to on YouTube, her sheer concentration on the music and complete lack of any showmanship or ego; and the wonderful human being that she is, which comes across delightfully on her blog hilaryhahn.com, where she regularly blogs while on the go, in airport lounges, hotel rooms, etc, fielding questions from students worldwide and constantly exuding positivity; and being sporting enough to appear as guest on TwoSet Violin, the wacky violin duo that have made classical music and violin-playing (and practicing) so much more accessible and fun to today’s generation. I look forward very much to hearing her play these Suzuki pieces, and it will be something for teachers, students and parents to keep returning to, time after time. Hahn herself has two little daughters, Nadia and Zelda, five and two. It’s more than likely that they’ll be listening to that CD soon, if not already.