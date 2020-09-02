Getting reel about women empowerment 210

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Formed this year itself, Kunharsh Productions aims to promote and provide quality films to the Goan audience. And started under the aegis of Yuva Prabhat Socio Cultural Club, the production house recently released its first Konkani short film titled ‘Resist’.

The seven-minute short film focuses on two shades of women, ie: tolerant and resistant. The film aims to empower women and make them realise that it is they themselves who have to protect their rights and fight all kinds of atrocities.

Founder of Kunharsh Productions, Harshala Patil Borkar who is also the producer and lead actor of the film says: “Short film is one of the growing niches in the film industry. Besides this, it is one of the most impactful mediums through which one can portray real life instead of reel life and create awareness among the masses. Considering all this, we decided to make a short film.”

Harshala is a teacher by profession and actor by passion. She started her journey as a street play artiste and represented Government College, Quepem at various state-level youth festivals. After her graduation, she continued pursuing her art with Yuva Prabhat Socio Cultural Club. She was awarded as Best Actress in 2018 by Kala Academy in the Konkani Drama Competition and also awarded the Best Actress certificate in 2018 in the Konkani Drama Competition organised by Sankalap Theatres. She was also awarded Best Actress certificate at the Konkani Drama Competition organised by Kala Academy. Besides this, she has worked in several short films too.

The idea of this film was inspired by their observations on how women have progressed with the times but yet continue to face hassles. Harshala states that in the old days, women were only confined to P’s of the kitchen ie pickle, papad, peeler, plate, and pan. “After several revolutionary measures now in today’s digitised world, women can be seen making their mark in every sector. However, injustice still exists. Pained by the same, we came up with an idea of making a short film to protest the abuse and empower women to lead a society of ‘gender equality’,” she adds.

The film was shot at different locations namely Pirla- Sanguem, Rivona-Quepem, Margao and Curtorim. It took them almost 10 months to undertake pre-production work ie budget, research, director board, screenplay, finalising casts, location, cameraman, media plan, and other related aspects. The film was shot across seven days.

And shooting in the pandemic was the biggest challenge. “Initially, the protocols required to be followed while shooting were a bit of a hurdle. However, it is said that ‘Fruits tastes much sweet when you work with patience and limitations’ and by following the same we successfully finished our shooting by following protocols, taking care of every artist and shooting members, transforming limitations to our advantage,” says Harshala, adding that the team is very grateful to Kissan Faldessai and family from Pirla, Sanguem who lent their house to them for shooting even during the pandemic.

Among the cast members is Adhya Ganguly, a child artiste. “My husband was judge in one of the competitions that she took part in and zeroed in on her for the film,” says Harshala. “It was our first experience working with a child artist. The active involvement and co-operation of Adhya’s parents and beautiful acting of Adhya made it easy.”

The film received an overwhelming response after its release across different sections of society. “But the memorable response was from noted artiste/director from Goa, Ketan Jadhav who appreciated the direction, DOP, acting and movie impact without having much dialogue,” says Harshala.

The team is now looking at sending the film to film festivals in Alibag and Pune. In the meantime, they have already started pre-production work for their next short film related to a burning topic in society and research work for this has already begun.

On release day

‘Resist’ released on August 15 on Kunharsh Productions’ YouTube channel. And owing to the pandemic and social distancing norms the inaugural function was held virtually on Google Meet.

Chief guest for the function was Konkani film producer, former chairman of Entertainment Society Of Goa and also the former minister of Fatorda Constituency, Damu Naik. In his speech he said: “On social media, we see many short films in Hindi, Marathi and English and such short films are needed in Konkani language too.” He congratulated all the members for bringing out this women empowerment short film in Konkani.

Naik further said that he loved the concept and film and applauded all the actors, especially child artiste in the film, Adhya Ganguly who left him amazed.