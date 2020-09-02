Book on funeral liturgies released in Panaji

‘Mornnantlean jivit upzota’ a book on funeral liturgies written by Fr Nevel LS Gracias and produced under the banner ‘Vell’lekar Nirmiti’ was released at the hands of Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao at the Archbishop’s House, Panaji. The book was released on the occasion of the first death anniversary of his nephew Kevin Colaco.

The book contains prayer-services, funeral liturgies, death anniversary liturgies, rosaries and prayers at the grave. Fr Gracias’ previous book ‘Mog Devalem Dan’ that was released last year contained marriage liturgies.

‘Mornnantlean jivit upzota’ is priced at `150 and is available at catholic bookstores in Goa.