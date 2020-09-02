Outraging modesty case: accused granted conditional bail

Margao : The additional district and session judge Margao on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Munavar Khan, a resident of Davorlim on whom Fatorda police have registered an offence for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman from Chandrawaddo, Fatorda. The court ordered him to be released on furnishing a bail of Rs 10,000 with one surety in like amount. He had filed an anticipatory bail application before the above court praying for bail. Adv Rajiv Gomes appeared on behalf of Khan.

Fatorda police said that based on the complaint lodged by a woman, offences under Section 354 and 509 of IPC has been registered. According to police the victim woman aged 30 lodged a complaint against the alleged accused stating that when he visited her house to see her bedridden father-in-law in the last week of June he allegedly outraged her modesty by catching her hand and passing abusive comments. The alleged accused moved an anticipatory bail application before the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Margao and the matter were posted for order on September 2.