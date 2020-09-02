One held for attempt to commit theft in Mapusa

Mapusa: Police arrested a person for trying to commit theft of a donation box and for assaulting a local resident with a glass bottle when he tried to catch the accused. The accused has been remanded to three days police custody.

According to police, Prajot Langote a resident of Duler lodged a complaint against a person who was trying to commit theft of a donation box installed in front of the Sai Baba ghumti. Police said that the alert complainant noticed the accused making an attempt to rob the donation box and raised an alarm. Following which the accused was trying to flee from the spot but was intercepted by the complainant. Police said in a bid to escape, the accused assaulted the complainant with a glass bottle causing injuries on the right hand of the complainant.

In this connection Mapusa police registered an offence under Section 394 of Indian Penal Code and arrested Bansilal Kumar a native of Madhya Pradesh.