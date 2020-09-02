Motorists demand repair of parapet of Matvem culvert

Vasco: Motorists plying to Dabolim and vice versa run the risk of landing into a nullah at Matvem in case of an accident as a portion of parapet of the culvert are left damaged.

According to some residents of Matvem, Dabolim, a portion of the parapet of culvert was damaged by some heavy vehicles while heading towards Cortalim from Vasco.

Luckily, the water pipeline next to the culvert has not been damaged.

The concerned authorities should take immediate cognisance and repair the parapet wall,” said a villager from Matvem.

He said that most of the vehicles speed up along the NH17 and the parapet wall can save the vehicles from falling into the nullah.