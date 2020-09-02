KTCL geared up to resume services on Karnataka routes

Panaji: The state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) is ready to restart the interstate bus services to Karnataka and is waiting for the government’s approval.

The KTCL will operate on all 100 routes in Karnataka with full seating capacity. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will also be allowed to operate their interstate buses on Goa routes soon after receiving the government approval.

However, KTCL will take some more time to restore the bus services on Maharashtra routes, as that state is still reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Centre’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines, there are no restrictions on interstate and intra-state movement and citizens do not need a movement pass or permission for such travel.

The Karnataka government has scrapped the 14-day quarantine rule for asymptomatic interstate travellers. The government in the neighbouring state has also discontinued various curbs like a medical check-up at border posts, bus and train stations; hand-stamping; registration on Seva Sindhu portal and isolation for travellers.

Speaking to this daily, managing director of KTCL Venancio Furtado said, “We are ready to resume services on Karnataka routes by fulfilling all the requirements of precautionary measures that include daily sanitisation of bus fleet and vulnerable places in buses, thermal screening of passengers on board and avoiding non-authorised stops.”

Furtado said the Karnataka government had, under Unlock 3.0, lifted almost all the restrictions it had put in place for interstate travellers in the wake of the pandemic. He said KTCL has already received correspondence from its counterpart in Karnataka, giving its nod to restart the services. “We are now awaiting the government’s approval to resume operations in Karnataka and also allow them to restart services in Goa after the coronavirus-enforced disruption,” said Furtado. He said the state government is yet to respond to the correspondence but added that KTCL is likely to receive response by next week.

The Corporation has, however, decided not to restart operations on Maharashtra routes as of now, as the COVID situation in that state is worsening. “Maharashtra is still suffering from high risk of COVID-19 and a decision to begin operations will be taken after monitoring the situation this month,” Furtado said.

In normal times, the KTCL operates on 278 interstate routes in Karnataka and Maharashtra by using its fleet of Volvo, luxury, sleeper coaches and semi-luxury and deluxe buses.