Heavy rain forecast for 2 days

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state accompanied by lightning for two days from September 3.

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south coastal Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall will occur in interior Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on September 3 and 4, while light to moderate rainfall/thundershower is very likely at many places till September 6,” an IMD official said.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places on September 5. Hence, the IMD has warned of damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life of those who will be in the open at the time of lightning.

The rainfall has been weak over Goa and very light to light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the region.