Govt to HC: panel being set up to select new Lokayukta

Panaji: Advocate General of Goa Devidas Pangam on Wednesday told the High Court of Bombay at Goa that the process to appoint the next Lokayukta has been initiated and that a committee is being constituted to select the Lokayukta.

The division bench of the High Court, comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar, adjourned the petition related to the appointment of the new Lokayukta, filed by Adv Aires Rodrigues, to September 23.

Pointing out that it took the state government three long years to fill vacancy after the first Lokayukta resigned in September 2013, Rodrigues submitted to the court that the government should expedite the process so that the vital institution of Lokayukta does not remain non-functional for long.

The petitioner had last month moved the High Court over the failure of the government to initiate process to select new Lokayukta despite the incumbent due to retire on September 17.

While drawing the attention of the court to the fact that the Goa Lokayukta Act was enacted to provide for the establishment of the institution of Lokayukta to inquire into grievances and allegations against public functionaries in the state of Goa, Rodrigues in his petition stated that despite being fully aware that the current Lokayukta demits office on this September 17, the government has done nothing to start the process to look for the next Lokayukta.

The petition has sought that the High Court consider issuing directions to the government for the purpose of selection of the new Lokayukta to take over the vital position after the term of the incumbent ends on September 17.