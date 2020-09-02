Goa witnesses highest surge of 636 COVID cases, 10 deaths

Panaji: The state reported 636 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, thereby setting a new record of the highest single-day spike. This is the highest spike for second day running and with ten COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state also registered the highest daily deaths linked to the deadly virus. Around 209 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

With this surge in cases and recoveries, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 18,642 of which 4,379 cases are active, while 14,059 patients have defeated the deadly virus. Till date, the state has reported 204 deaths associated with the deadly disease.

On Wednesday, around 376 asymptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation; so far, a total of 5,985 patients have chosen to isolate themselves at home. According to the directorate of health services, the 4,379 active cases include ten persons, who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID-19 cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of urban health centre of Margao with 439 cases, primary health centre Ponda has 334 cases and UHC of Vasco has 272 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (104), Sankhali (222), Pernem (169), Valpoi (136), Curchorem (125) and Canacona (104). The other UHCs include Mapusa (203) and Panaji (185).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdictions of PHCs that include Aldona (100), Betki (139), Candolim (77), Cansarvanem (41), Colvale (124), Corlim (135), Chimbel (122), Siolim (114), Porvorim (228), Mayem (65), Balli (87), Cansaulim (111), Chinchinim (35), Cortalim (95), Curtorim (80), Loutolim (79), Marcaim (24), Quepem (122), Sanguem (56), Shiroda (84), Dharbandora (66) and Navelim (92).

COVID fatalities cross 200-mark

Panaji: The state’s COVID-19 fatalities’ tally crossed the 200-mark with ten new deaths being registered on Wednesday, which is highest number of daily deaths linked to the deadly disease.

As per information provided by the directorate of health services (DHS), the ten new COVID fatalities include a 47-year-old man from Candolim, who was brought dead to Siolim health centre on Tuesday and tested positive for the virus postmortem.

A 70-year-old man from Fatorda and 76-year-old woman from Baina Vasco, who was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim with co-morbidities expired on August 31. A 36-year-old man from Vasco and 55-year-old man from Mapusa, who was admitted to GMC with co-morbidities expired on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, four COVID patients died in GMC and they include a 30-year-old man from Sao Jose do Areal, a 65-year-old man from Bicholim, a 53-year-old woman from Nerul and a 64-year-old man from Sankhali. According to DHS, of these four patients, the woman from Nerul and the man from Sankhali had co-morbidities.

The tenth fatality is a 45-year-old man from New Vaddem-Vasco, who died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the Margao-based COVID hospital. He also had co-morbidities.