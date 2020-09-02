Dengue cases showing downward trend in Mormugao taluka

Vasco: The Mormugao taluka has witnessed a steep drop in dengue cases this year as compared to last year.

Speaking to this daily, health officer Dr Rajendra Borkar attached to Chicalim sub district hospital said, “The malaria cases is reported rarely at Chicalim sub district hospital, but there are no reports of dengue cases this year, as compared to the previous year”, said Dr Borkar. He disclosed that dengue cases in entire Mormugao taluka are under control as the transmission cycle is broken.

“Usually, it is noticed that most of the labourers (migrant workers) working in and around Vasco, used to visit their native place when schools are given summer holidays, but while returning, they used to come infected with dengue or malaria fever. As majority of the migrant workers have gone to their native place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, they failed to return in the port town and due to which the transmission cycle of dengue fever from one place to another has stopped. Today there might be mosquitoes, but no patients with dengue fever”, added Dr Borkar.

It may be recalled that last year due to the outbreak of dengue, several people including youth have lost their lives in Vasco. Despite taking preventive measures, the cases of dengue fever were on the rise. However, this year, the dengue cases are under control. Hardly, few patients have been tested for malaria at Chicalim sub district hospital.

Meanwhile Dr Borkar disclosed that the load of people visiting the Chicalim sub district hospital for the purpose of conducting their COVID-19 test has minimised due to the start of antigen test facility, enabling people to get their test reports within the next 15 minutes.

“The Chicalim sub district hospital is now better equipped to deal with the COVID-19 situation”, said Dr Borkar and also maintained that people visit the Chicalim sub district hospital because of its clean and hygienic environment despite the COVID-19 test facility which is available for the people of Mormugao taluka.