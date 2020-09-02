COVID-19 afflicts 38 more in city areas

Panaji: Panaji registered 38 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a single-day highest, while the Corporation of City of Panaji was closed for half a day after a woman staffer tested positive for the virus, informed mayor Uday Madkaikar. Speaking to this daily, Madkaikar informed that despite taking all requisite measures, the cases are spreading in newer areas from Ribandar to Dona Paula.

He said that many patients have opted for home isolation. These include three persons from near EDC area– a 65-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman and an 8-year-old student tested positive for COVID and sought home isolation, while three persons– a 26-year-old person, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman, all residents of government quarters, Panaji tested positive and sought home isolation. Further, a 38-year-old person staying near Caculo Mall area, a 46-year-old person staying at Tambdi Matti, St Inez, a 26-year-old woman, staying at Boca de Vaca and a 79-year-old person staying in Ribandar also tested positive for COVID and sought home isolation.

Similarly, three persons– a 23-year-old, a-25 year-old and another person aged 25 staying opposite a prominent hotel in the city tested positive for the virus while two persons staying near EDC house, a person aged 60 and a 25-year-old woman, whose reports returned positive for COVID, have sought home isolation.

A 49-year-old woman from a residential complex in Ribandar, a 27-year-old person staying in Caranzalem and a 25-year-old person from a bank and a 39-year-old person staying at St Inez and a 44-year-old person from Tambdi Matti, St Inez also tested positive for coronavirus and have opted for home isolation.

Four males including a-34-year-old, a-36-year-old, a-20-year-old youth and again a 34-year-old man, a 22-year-old person from a bakery and a 47-year-old person from Altinho-Panaji tested positive for COVID and sought home isolation.

An 18-year-old from Campal-Panaji, a 42-year-old person from Mala, a 37-year-old working at Dona Paula and four persons– a 49-year-old, a 19-year-old, a 53-year-old, a 78-year-old staying in Neugui Nagar-Mala-Panaji, working in different organisations, also tested positive for coronavirus and all have sought home isolation, it was stated.