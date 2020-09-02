CM tests positive for COVID, opts for home isolation

Panaji/Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. Sawant took to Twitter to announce that he has been infected with coronavirus.

The Chief Minister is asymptomatic and has opted for home isolation at his official residence at Altinho in the city.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” Sawant tweeted.

Following the Chief Minister testing positive for COVID, the state cabinet meet, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday was cancelled.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has also issued a press release stating that all the appointments and meetings scheduled stand suspended till further notice. “Urgent and emergency grievances if any can be mailed to cm.goa@nic.in or sent on WhatsApp numbers 9822199979 and 7972962973 for needful action,” it added.

In the wake of the fact that Sawant has been detected to be COVID positive, all the officials in the CMO, who had come in close contact with the Chief Minister have been asked to go into home isolation and work from home.

A press release also said that all regular operations of CMO shall continue unhindered.

The Chief Minister is the fifth lawmaker of the Goa legislative assembly to test positive for COVID.

Earlier, Cuncolim BJP MLA Clafasio Dias, Thivim BJP MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar, Marcaim MGP MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and Benaulim NCP MLA Churchill Alemao were infected with the dreaded virus.

North Goa MP and Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Naik is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital after he tested positive for COVID on August 12.

Former South Goa MP and NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar also tested positive for COVID last week.

Meanwhile, legislators and leaders from the Opposition parties have wished the Chief Minister a speedy recovery.

Chief of Goa Forward Party (GFP) Vijai Sardesai tweeted, “I spoke to the Chief Minister after he announced that he has tested COVID positive and I wished him a speedy recovery. The virus is real and it is spreading fast. Unless we defeat it everywhere, we cannot defeat it anywhere, So Goykars need to be cautious and not panic.”

Speaking to this daily, he further said that in the fight against COVID, we are always on the same page. “Together we have to do it. The Chief Minister will understand it,” he said.

Curtorim legislator and Congress leader Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said the Chief Minister was always on the ground tackling COVID cases. “I may be his critic but not an enemy. I have seen him on the ground during COVID times. Today he is COVID positive. He will now understand the sickness and be able to fight it better in the state. We are supporting him in this battle. I would request him to dedicate a full private hospital for COVID to tackle the rising cases in the state a day after Goa borders have been opened,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Elvis Gomes also wished the Chief Minister a fast recovery. “I wish him fast recovery from the COVID infection. He should get well soon,” Gomes said.