Bastora VP, locals demand intensified patrolling, better policing

Mapusa: In a bid to curb the menace of miscreants, the Bastora sarpanch Ranjit Usgaonkar has requested Mapusa police to deploy its police staff for patrolling during the night hours.

In a letter to Mapusa police, sarpanch Ranjit Usgaonkar said, “Unknown youth from Mapusa and Bastora are sitting near the panchayat building and on the pathway from St Cajetan church and drinking liquor by parking their four and two wheelers”.

He further requested police to depute police personnel for patrolling especially at 6.45 pm up to 2 am in order to maintain law and order in the village.

The residents of Bastora have been raising concern over such nuisance by youth who are seen sitting along the roadside on footpaths and consuming alcohol. Locals informed that the problem is caused as the youth leave back empty bottles on the footpath and also a number of incidents of broken bottles after consumption of alcohol.

Besides them farmers are also facing problems as broken glass bottles are dumped into field areas along the main road or roads opposite the panchayat building.

Usgaonkar said, “I have been receiving calls from villagers informing about the nuisance created by unknown youth sitting along the roadside and consuming alcohol. They later break the glass bottles on the footpath or dump it in fields creating a lot of inconvenience to farmers”.