52 new COVID cases in Bicholim

Sankhali: 52 new COVID cases were detected on Wednesday at Bicholim taking the total number of cases to 422. Bicholim health center reported 21 cases, Mayem 24 cases and Sankhali reported 7 cases, informed Dr Medha Salkar, Dr Sidhi Kansar and Dr Uttam Dessai.

According to information provided by Bicholim mamletdar Pravinjay Pandit around 286 patients are home quarantined while133 are at the health centre and 4 are at the COVID hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday distributed sanitisers to government schools in Sankhali, Arvalem and Pratapnagar.