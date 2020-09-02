374 staff members of police dept affected by COVID

Panaji: Three seventy four personnel in the state’s police department have tested positive for COVID-19 of which one person has died, while 256 have recovered and 117 are presently undergoing treatment.

The deceased was a cook in one of the units of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn). He was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) on August 24 due to an infection in his leg following a suspected bite by a poisonous reptile. His cause of death was said to be pneumonia and after a swab test, it was found that he was COVID positive.

As of now, 117 personnel are undergoing treatment for COVID, as they are positive for the infection; of these, 92 are under home quarantine, while two have been admitted to the COVID hospital in Margao and others are in institutional quarantine centres.

The 117 active cases include two home guards, a mechanic, a mess servant and two cooks.