Z-axis Conference begins today 2-7

- Advertisement -

After three well received previous editions which focused on cities, equality, and architecture, the Charles Correa Foundation (CCF) is all set to organise the 2020 edition of the Z-axis Conference entitled ‘You and Your Neighbourhood’.

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the ability to bring people together, and at the same time it has led us to focus more on the immediate spaces around us. And indeed, India’s response to COVID-19 has exposed the inequalities as well as systemic problems in Indian cities, and civic society more broadly. Thus Z-axis2020 centres on the question: How can we improve our own neighbourhoods?

Abandoning the traditional conference setting of the Kala Academy in Panaji, Z-axis 2020, titled after Charles Correa’s Master’s Thesis at MIT, 1955, will be a completely virtual conference, making it easily accessible to everyone interested in participating in these discussions.

The conference will consist of two parts: A virtual lecture series organised by CCF to present the idea and examples of urban transformation driven by a range of stakeholdersthrough a set of 10 lectures, and a design competition that encourages creative thinkers to use their own neighbourhoods as a platform, to create change in public spaces through implementable ideas that could range all the way from innovation in governance structures to small scale physical improvements that trigger more systemic change.

For the competition, a single entry should attempt to resolve only one specific scale, in order to focus on generating an effective, quality solution. While filling the registration form, teams will be asked to mention the scale at which they are attempting to design a

solution.

For the scales ‘Redefining the City for the Public’ and ‘Commons andthe City’ implementation is not mandatory. For the scales ‘Streets in the Neighbourhood’ and ‘Homes in theStreet’ prototyping, or partial implementation of the project will be appreciated, but is not mandatory — provided there is clarity in the implementation strategy.

For each of the four scales, an award worth `75,000 will be conferred to the winning entry. Up to two more innovative and tactical entries are eligible for a special mention.

One project will be awarded the Z-axis jury award, for their extraordinary vision to develop their neighbourhoods. All winning entries will be displayed on the official website of the Charles Correa Foundation and social media handles along with the winning team.

Since this is a social design challenge, it is not an abstract idea competition. The potential to implement and replicate ideas is keyduring the whole process of design

development.

Beyond the lectures and discussions that emerge from the virtual conference webinar, participants will be provided with a guide book that would help with design development. CCF will also provide reading materials before the lectures, to orient participants to the speakers, their work, and research interests.

Recordings and transcripts of the webinars would also be made available to participants after the lectures, to utilise in the design process at any given time.

Webcasts and webinars will also allow interactions amongst CCF and the participants, enabling two-way communication to ask speakers and CCF questions via live chat, both in public forum and later, in a more private setting, through chat rooms.

The design competition is open to all individuals who are registered for the Z-axis 2020 event. Registered participants may form teams together, in order to compete in the competition. There is no upper-limit to the number of members in a team. All entries have to be submitted by December 5. The awards ceremony will be held on December 19, 2020.

Online registration (as a team) can be completed on the official website: www.charlescorreafoundation.org/category/z-axis/ from September 7, up to September 28, 6 p.m. (IST). ‘

LECTURE SERIES SCHEDULE

Charles Correa Memorial Lecture

Tuesday, September 1, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.(IST)

Speakers: Swarnabh Ghosh, Cambridge; Mirai Chatterjee, Ahmedabad

Discussant: Ranjit Hoskote, Mumbai

The third of a biennial lecture series to celebrate the legacy of Charles Correa, this lecture is delivered on Correa’s 90th birth anniversary.The lecturer will be a person whose values and work exemplify the interest and issues that Charles Correa engaged with.

Redefining the City for the Public

Saturday, September 5, 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Speakers: Mona Fawaz, Beirut; Felipe Vera, Buenos Aires; Kareem Ibrahim, Cairo

Discussant: Anthony Acciavatti, New York

Starting at the scale of the city, these lectures focus on larger precincts, and the issues within them. The speakers will address cities across the developing world, with a focus on settlements and urban renewal projects.

Commons and the City

Saturday, September 12, 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Speakers: Liane Lefaivre, Paris; Sushma Iyengar, Bhuj; Aziza Chaouni, Fez + Toronto

Discussant: Shivani Chaudhry, New Delhi

The second scale — the “commons”will discuss a rapidly diminishing space in developing cities. The speakers will discuss the need for commons, through history, and address relationships between citizens, commons, and the city.

Streets in the Neighbourhood

Saturday, September 19, 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Speakers: Swati Ramanathan, Bengaluru; Prasanna Desai, Pune; Nidhi Gulati, New York

Discussant: Vineet Diwadkar, New York

The third scale will focus on the nature and development of urban neighbourhoods, through linkages — the speakers will highlight ways of making streets more accessible and practical to people from the neighbourhood.

Homes in the Street

Saturday, September 26, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Speakers: Tom Avermaete, Zurich; Zhang Ke, Beijing; Alejandro Aravena, Santiago

Discussant: Rahul Mehrotra, Mumbai + Boston

The last scale, is also the most intimate — that of the doorstep in a home. The speakers will explore the relationship that our homes have with the street. The smallest element in the web of urbanism will provide a canvas to discuss the larger picture once again.

Competition guidelines

Each project should be developed as a change from the bottom-up rather than from the top-down.

The design and execution of each project may be managed as an organic process and make room for adaptation to local conditions.

Each project can aim to strengthen local organisations and communities. Prototypes should be constructed according to their ability to increase local skill development and neighbourhood management capacity.

Each project may be supported by local institutions with villagepanchayats, urban local bodies, co-operative societies, religious, youth, community-based organisations, residents and self-help groups playinga key role in research, design and execution.

Implementation or prototyping funds for the project may be sought from local authorities (Municipalities / Panchayats / Smart City / MP /MLA development funds, etc.) or from CSR funds of corporations.

The development process of each project must be based primarily on confidence and learning rather than on experts and training.

Competition evaluation criteria

 All teams will be given primary guidelines to start their participatory design project. CCF will encourage participants to look at the entire planning process from a research perspective, documenting every discovery, observation, and interaction in order to create a design intervention that accumulates all available resources. The following are recommended questions which need to be addressed and represented through the final submission:

Does the project address local needs?

Is there support through data collection and mapping?

Are the objectives in line with the research?

Is there clarity on a strategy for implementation?

What is the budget? How feasible is the project?

If it is a specific solution, how can it be replicated?

The final presentation must consist of three sheets. A recommended template will be shared in October. The sheets must be accompanied by a video (no longer than two minutes), which explains the journey and emphasises the participant’s role as an agent of change.

One sheet must detail neighbourhood mapping and analysis, as well as implementation strategy. The others may focus on the design development, and details.