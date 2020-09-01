Together in faith

- Advertisement -

A few residents of Marcel, Cumbharjua and surrounding areas came together to celebrate the annual Sangodd Utsav at the Cumbharjua canal.

Ganesh Chaturthi is Cumbharjua’s major festival and attracts crowds from neighbouring villages to witness the popular Sangodd. The festival traditionally sees devotees carrying their Ganesh idols for immersion over the canal in a parade of lively floats. However, owing to the pandemic, celebrations were subdued this year and the parade of floats was cancelled.

The festival, celebrated on the seventh day of Ganesh Chaturthi, began with the invocation of goddess Shantadurga Kumbharjuvekarin and concluded with the immersion of the Ganesh idols.