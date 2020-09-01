Pests that plague plants

Miguel Braganza

The rugose whiteflies live in clusters and shelter themselves from the sun and rain by living under the leaf itself. They can bug you to no end and for a good reason: they belong to the family of bugs, Hemiptera. The whiteflies have green leaf hoppers (GLH), brown plant hoppers (BPH), mango hoppers, thrips and cicadas as relatives. If you see the coconut trees on the underpass hump on the NH-66 at Guirim Cross recovering a little green colour, it is all thanks to the rain washing off these whiteflies and the sooty mould fungus that grows on their sugary excretions

The whiteflies have an interesting reproduction process that allows for parthenogenesis, or the birth from a virgin. They are incestuous as an offspring mates with its parent. If not checked in the initial stages, the whiteflies can overwhelm even coconut trees by their rapid multiplication. The best control measure is spraying water on the undersurface of the leaves in case of mild infestation. Pruning the leaves or fronds and burning them is the only option in case of major infestation. The pirate bug, ladybird beetle grubs and lacewing larvae are known to feed on the whitefly eggs and larvae. We need to multiply them as the pest is becoming an epidemic in Goa. Efforts are on to revive the coconut trees on the median.

Recently, the Moira or Myndoli banana has been given a Geographical indication (GI) for Goa. One can really go bananas about the GI without deriving any benefit from it as in the case of cashew feni. The French have a variety called Grande Nain, an oxymoron meaning ‘giant dwarf’ in French. The name suits this variety because it is a dwarf plant with a giant bunch of bananas that sometimes needs a hollow to be dug near the base of the plant to accommodate the fruit bunch. It belongs to the Cavendish group with triploid AAA genomes. The fruits are parthenocarpic and bear no seeds. Plants are propagated by tissue culture or by suckers. Similar is the case with triploid guava, which is multiplied by stooling, layering or grafting. Fortunately, the triploid mango produces seedlings, some of which become new varieties like the Cardoso mankurad.

Like the pineapple, the banana has a suckering habit. The suckers with conical stem and narrow leaves are known as ‘sword suckers’ while those with a cylindrical stem and broad leaves are known as ‘maiden suckers’, since they resemble the adult plant. In all bananas, the ‘sword suckers’ are better than the ‘maiden suckers’ for planting. They are normally separated from the ‘mother plant’ with a crowbar and only one maiden sucker is allowed to remain as a successor in the clump. After three years, fresh sword suckers are normally planted in the gaps between the old clumps that are normally planted 1.5 to 2.0 metres apart. With the coconut tree as Goa’s State Tree and Moira bananas joining feni with a GI, we can go nuts, grow bananas and say ‘Viva!’ with cashew feni.