Going green

Samraat Club, Bicholim celebrated Vanamahotsava with the planting of saplings at Kulan, Bicholim. The aim of the event, celebrated as part of the Country First Week programme, was ‘Plant a tree, save the planet!’

Chief guest at the function was chairman, Country First Week programme, Deepak Tilve. Also present were president of SCI State 1, Prasad Naik; president of Samraat club, Bicholim, Gurudas Korgaonkar; secretary, Gopal Morajkar; Yadunath Shirodkar, Mukund Tar, Nilesh Tople, Sanju Vernekar, and Rohidas Gad. All office-bearers along with Tilve planted a variety of saplings in the premises of Kulneshwar Brahman Temple. These saplings were sponsored by Mukund Tar.

Addressing the gathering, Tilve appreciated the efforts taken by Samraat Club Bicholim towards the betterment of nature. He further added that it is one’s moral obligation to protect and preserve the green environment.