Zuarinagar no more a COVID containment zone

NT NETWORK

Margao

South Goa District Collector Ajit Roy, through a special order passed on Tuesday, withdrew the containment zone status of Zuarinagar after 63 days, while declaring that specific parts of the area will continue as a micro containment zone.

With this order, there are no more containment zones in South Goa except for specific areas in Zuarinagar as a micro containment zone.

The district earlier had seven containment zones declared by the District Collector following a surge in the COVID-19 cases. South Goa was badly hit as compared to the

North district.

The Zuarinagar area was declared as a containment zone, as 29 members of 17 families were found to be positive for COVID. The order was issued

on June 29.

“Sixty three days have passed since the Zuarinagar areas were declared as a containment zone…The matter of the containment zone was discussed with all the stakeholders and it was found that there are active COVID cases in specific areas of the containment zone. Since the area of the containment zone is considerably large in size and causes a lot of hardship to the residents of the containment zone, the order was reviewed, taking into consideration the relevant factors and it was redefined as a micro containment zone,” Roy said in his order.

He said the micro containment zone order will be effective till the recovery of the last COVID positive case and 14 days thereafter.

The order was issued exercising power under sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and under provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with the Goa Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation 2020.