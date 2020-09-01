Shripad moved out of COVID-19 ward

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik, who is receiving treatment at a Dona Paula-based private hospital since August 12 after he tested positive for COVID-19, was moved out of the dedicated COVID ward on Tuesday.

Speaking to this daily, Naik’s son Siddhesh said the Union minister’s health has significantly improved and he is completely stable.

“He has been shifted out from COVID ward and this call was taken by the doctors after a thorough medical examination,”

Siddhesh said.

He informed that the Union minister is still positive for the virus; however, the virus found is “weak and it cannot transmit it to others.”

It may be recalled that the Union minister, who is the Member of Parliament from North Goa district, had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 12 and opted for home isolation, as he was ‘asymptomatic’ for the virus.

On August 13, Naik was admitted to the hospital after a ‘sudden rise in his body temperature’.

On August 17, he was given the first dose of convalescent plasma and put on high flow nasal oxygen after his oxygen saturation level had dropped. He was examined by a team of doctors from the AIIMS, New Delhi, on two occasions.