Shifting of Hospicio misses Sept 1 deadline

NT NETWORK

Margao

The state government’s plan to shift the Hospicio Hospital to the new premises at the South Goa District Hospital has missed the September 1 deadline.

The Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC), which undertook the construction work of the South district hospital, however, said the facility except for top two floors has been handed over to the directorate of health services (DHS) headquarters in Panaji on Monday.

Earlier, last month, the pending work related to the complete shifting of the Hospicio Hospital had begun on a fast-track and was expected to be completed by September 1.

According to general manager of GSIDC Jude Carvalho, the work of setting up infrastructure at the South district hospital has been completed and the building handed over to

the DHS.

“We have already prepared a detailed inventory of the work completed and handed it over to the DHS headquarters in Panaji. This was done on Monday. Now it is up to the DHS to start the process of shifting. Only the top two floors of the hospital and three operation theatres are still pending, but the rest has already been handed over,” he said.

Of the 11 operation theatres (OTs) at the new hospital building, eight have already been completed, while work on three is pending since it was to be taken up by a Poland-based company. The company’s



representatives have reached the state but had to undergo home isolation, as they had tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from the eight OTs, the medical gas facility has also been completed in the new building.

Presently, all the outpatient departments (OPDs), two medicine wards, laboratory and district early intervention centre, in addition to the swab sample collection and testing for COVID are operational in the new South district hospital building. Work on shifting of the remaining departments of the Hospicio is yet to begin.

According to Hospicio medical superintendent Dr Deepa Correia, they are yet to be handed over the new facility. She, however, added that it may not take long since most of the OPDs have been already shifted and a plan was also in place.

“We already have a shifting plan in place, which was prepared quite earlier. So far, the OPDs have already been shifted to the South district hospital, so it won’t take long. We are waiting for the facility to be handed over to us,” she said.

The state government had announced that after the shifting of the hospital, the Hospicio building would be used as a COVID hospital to treat prenatal and antenatal patients. When asked about the setting up of the COVID hospital, Dr Correia said they are awaiting official directions from the government but added that it would be done once the Hospicio is shifted to the South district hospital.