JEE Mains begins amid strict COVID precautions

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, the qualifying examination for engineering courses, was conducted in Goa through National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

The all laid down protocols such as social distancing, use of sanitisers, temperature checking with thermal guns and so on was followed during the conduct of the exam.

The students, who appeared for the examination at the Patto Centre in the city were provided with new masks by the authorities, asking them to discard the old ones.

The JEE Mains 2020 is being conducted between September 1 and September 6 across the country.

The results of JEE Mains will be announced tentatively on September 10 and then JEE (Advanced) will be conducted on September 27.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses will be held on September 13, later this month.