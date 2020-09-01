Govt bans large congregations till Sept 20

NT NETWORK

Panaji

North Goa District Collector R Menaka has invoked a fresh order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) here on Monday banning all types of functions and other large congregations till September 20 in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

The order says marriage-related gatherings should not have people beyond the permitted number of 50. It also states that at funerals, a crowd of more than 20 persons is not allowed till September 20. The order continues with the ban on opening of schools, colleges and coaching institutions.

In addition, casinos, river cruises, entertainment parks, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and swimming pools will also remain closed till further orders and the Collector has allowed only open theatres to operate from September 21.

However, the prohibition does not include religious places, gyms, bars and restaurants.

The notification issued by the North Goa Collector states that Section 144 has been imposed in view of the prevailing health emergency situation in the country posed by COVID-19 and to take exigent measures to thwart the spread of the virus.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will be banned till September 20.

Marriage-related gatherings with the number of guests exceeding 50 have been banned till September 20 and thereafter, gatherings of more than 100 people will not be allowed at marriages.

Similarly, at funerals, a crowd of more than 20 persons is not allowed till September 20 and thereafter, only upto 100 people will be allowed at funerals.

The order says violators will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian penal code.