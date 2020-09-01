Goa sees highest single-day spike of 588 COVID cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 18,000-mark with 588 fresh cases being detected on Tuesday, which is the highest ever spike in the daily new infections of the

contagious virus.

The previous highest single-day increase in cases was reported on August 13 when the state had witnessed 570 cases of the pandemic.

The confirmed cases of COVID in Goa currently stand at 18,006 of which 3,962 are active, while 13,850 people have recovered from the disease.

As many as 2,02,239 samples have been tested for COIVD-19 in the state since the pandemic showed its first sign in March.

Till date, a total of 194 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly disease including two new deaths that were registered in the last 24 hours.

As per the information provided by the directorate of health services (DHS), the two new deaths include a 70-year-old man from Pernem, who was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim and died on Tuesday and a 70-year-old man from Gogol-Margao, who passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Margao-based COVID hospital. According to DHS, both the patients had co-morbidities.

Around 273 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday. Some 256 asymptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation on Tuesday; so far, a total of 5,609 patients have availed the option of home isolation.

According to the DHS, the 3,962 active cases include ten persons, who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID-19 cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of urban health centre of Margao with 433 cases, primary health centre Ponda has 300 cases and UHC of Vasco has 253 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (88), Sankhali (203), Pernem (141), Valpoi (113), Curchorem (106) and Canacona (85). The other UHCs include Mapusa (185) and Panaji (156).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdictions of PHCs that include Aldona (87), Betki (119), Candolim (78), Cansarvanem (29), Colvale (115), Corlim (132), Chimbel (114), Siolim (98), Porvorim (182), Mayem (51), Balli (72), Cansaulim (118), Chinchinim (37), Cortalim (85), Curtorim (78), Loutolim (72), Marcaim (22), Quepem (121), Sanguem (50), Shiroda (69), Dharbandora (61) and Navelim (99).