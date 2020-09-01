CMO: central govt mulling amendment to Mining Act

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tuesday said the amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987, as suggested by the government of Goa, is under active consideration of the central government.

A statement released by the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said the Group of Ministers, constituted by the central government, has empathetically considered the case of Goa and concerned department has been directed to prepare a proper dossier on

the subject.

The CMO said the Chief Minister is continuously following up the issue with the central government and is optimistic about an outcome on that front. The CMO further stated that there was a general perception in the state that chances of resumption of mining were bleak; however, the Chief Minister had a different perception and he endeavoured to find a solution.

“In the month of June 2020, he held a detailed discussion with the newly appointed Advocate General Devidas J Pangam for a possible solution. After an in-depth study and comprehensive discussion, it was decided that a two-pronged strategy should be adopted by the state viz., to file a review petition against Goa Foundation II judgment delivered on February 7, 2018 by the Supreme Court, and also simultaneously pursue amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987,” a press statement said.

It maintained that “accordingly, the matter was pursued in Delhi with the central government. The central government immediately responded and a meeting of the Chief Minister, along with the Advocate General and the Chief Secretary, with the Group of Ministers consisting of the Union Home Minister, Finance Minister, Railway Minister, Mines Minister, Minister for Steel, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas was held on 8th July, 2019. A presentation was made before the Group of Ministers in the

said meeting.”

It was emphasised in the said meeting that the mining leases in the rest of



the country are beneficiaries of two renewals under the MMDR Act, whereas the mining leases in Goa are singled out by giving benefit of only one renewal. It was pointed out that there cannot be such discrimination between the mining leases in the rest of the country and the mining leases in the state of Goa under the same Act. It was also pointed out that Goa Foundation II judgment has resulted in discrimination between the rest of the country and the state of Goa.

It was, therefore, strenuously urged that to do away with this glaring disparity, the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987, be suitably amended to redress the discrimination, the Chief Minister’s office said.

The state government has also taken stringent measures to prevent pollution and environmental harm. Strict vigilance is kept on the transportation of ore by means of software. The quantity of ore transported is strictly monitored. The trucks are properly weighed. Pollution is measured by setting up of monitoring stations.

The CMO added that the Chief Minister is aware that three lakh people are directly affected by the mining ban and further, the economy of the state is majorly dependent on mining. It is, therefore, the endeavour of the Chief Minister to give relief to the people, who have been adversely affected, as also to revive the economy of the state.

Sawant said that he is committed to resume mining activities and restart economic activities in the mining belt at the earliest. “It is the vision of the Chief Minister to start mining activities in the next 3 to 4 months in accordance with the law and by keeping in mind all environmental norms,” the press statement said.