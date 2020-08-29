LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Instal Railing Near Trench At Adpai

A trench located at Tariwada, Adpai in Ponda poses danger to the motorists using the route, as the trench lies by the side of a narrow stretch of road. There is a possibility of not only two-wheelers falling inside the trench but even cars and heavier vehicles are likely to topple in case a driver loses balance over vehicle at the dangerous spot. Also, the road stretch at the location has developed potholes and in case, a pillion rider on a two-wheeler loses balance, he is bound to fall into the trench. It is unfortunate that these potholes and also the trench have remained unattended even during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations. At the end of the five-day celebrations, when Ganesh idols were taken for immersion, the potholes remained totally neglected. The village panchayat of Durbhat has failed to assure safety to travellers and pedestrians. I request the directorate of panchayats to take note of this issue and instruct the panchayat to instal a railing adjacent to the trench so as to prevent people and vehicles from falling into the trench. Similarly, the potholes on the stretch of road must also be repaired promptly before any mishap takes place.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI

India’s Unrelenting Fight Against Terrorism

Pakistan has dismissed the 13,800-page comprehensive and meticulous National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet in the Pulwama attack of 2019 as speculative and fabricated. Depending on inexplicitness, Pakistan sought to cover up the charges levelled against it. The charge sheet names 19 people for planning the terror attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead in Pulwama on February 14 last year. Topping the list are chief of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad Maulana Masood Azhar, his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar Alvi and nephew Muhammad Umar Farooq. As per the NIA charge sheet, Masood Azhar, along with his brothers, was continuously giving directions and guidance to the Pakistani JeM militants, who had infiltrated into India. The car that rammed into the convoy was laden with 200 kg of explosives. Six of the 19 terrorists have been eliminated, seven have been arrested and six are at large. When the arguments are heard on September 1, Islamabad’s involvement in terror activities will come to light. Given that the perpetrators of several terror activities including the 26/11 attack continue to be active, the exposure of Pakistan’s collusion with terrorists will not bring much solace. As Pakistan is on the Grey List of anti-terror funding watchdog FATF, it will not get financial aid. In order to evade the more severe Black List of FATF, Pakistan has designated 100 people as terrorists. However, it is to be seen whether Pakistan will deal with them stringently. Let us hope that NIA’s efforts and India’s fight against terrorism will bring solace to the nation.

VENU G S, KOLLAM