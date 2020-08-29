Gandhiji at a glance

- Advertisement -

Well-known nonagenarian Goan freedom fighter and a staunch Gandhian, Gurunath Kelekar has written a Konkani book, ‘Kashe

Aashille Gandhiji!’ (How was Gandhiji!), which presents the ‘life and times’ of the iconic Indian leader before the readers, at a glance.

Kelekar, who had earlier translated the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi, ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’ into Konkani and had won the Sahitya Akademi Award for Translation for the same, wrote ‘Kashe Aashille Gandhiji!’ during the Corona pandemic-related lockdown. The book written in a question-answer format provides all the information about the ‘Father of the Nation’, right from his birth on

October 2, 1869 to

assassination on January 30, 1948,

including his transformation into Mahatma, following his satyagraha in South Africa.

The publishing of the Konkani book coincides with the 150th Birth Anniversary of Gandhiji.

The 96-page book is divided into many chapters such as childhood and matriculation education of Gandhiji, his education in England and preparation to depart to South Africa, Gandhiji in England, Gandhiji in South Africa, and finally, his return to India to serve the country. The question-answers in the annexure provide rare information about Gandhiji. The book also displays various photographs related to the Mahatma and a list of important events in his life. The answers to various questions on Gandhiji are written in a lucid style, in this book, which will introduce the great Indian leader to the readers, especially school children in an effective way.

Konkani poet, Naguesh Karmali has written the preface to the book.