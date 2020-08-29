VPs’ plea for expediting mining case: SC adjourns hearing to Sept 9

Panaji: The Supreme Court has adjourned to September 9 hearing into the interlocutory application filed by some village panchayats from the mining belt seeking impleadment in the Goa mining case.

Looking for immediate relief, some 25 village panchayats from the mining belt had approached the Supreme Court with an interlocutory application that has highlighted that residents of 26 villages and 1.5 lakh people are dependent on mining for their livelihood.

“Mining has been the source of income for several generations now. And as such, the mining dependents have no alternative source of income,” a counsel appearing for village panchayats had informed the Supreme Court on urgency of hearing this matter.

It may be noted that in February 2018, the court had quashed the second renewal of 88 mining leases, bringing the industry to a halt. Last year, the state government had filed a review petition against the order. It also sought to tag the review petition with one filed by mining companies seeking to extend their leases till 2037.

The mining companies had filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the apex court after the High Court dismissed their petitions challenging the Goa, Daman and Diu (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases) Act, 1987.

During Portuguese rule, the appellants were granted mining concessions, which were converted into mining leases under the Act. The SLP stated that the Act should be made applicable from 1987 instead of 1961.