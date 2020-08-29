Survey starts to identify places to rehabilitate Selaulim project affected

Panaji: The government has started survey to identify rehabilitation sites in Sanguem starting from Vaddem to find open spaces and other encroachments and their regularisation for the Selaulim irrigation project affected families.

On request of the Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monseratte on Friday visited Vaddem and other places and took review of the entire rehabilitation scheme undertaken by the government four decades ago.

The Revenue Minister said that most of the issues pertaining to rehabilitation of the project-affected families would be resolved in next one and half month and the government will try to resolve the entire issue by next three to four months.

MLA Gaonkar said that due to the active cooperation and support from the Revenue Minister and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues the pending issues of project-affected families from Vaddem, Valkinim and Uguem would be resolved soon.

As per government record, there are 643 affected families; however few families still have not been allotted plots and some have not yet avail actual plot in field position since rehabilitation. There are also 72 missing families in the government records.

There is a demand to change the classification of land at Vaddem and Valini rehabilitation site from Class-II to Class-I so that affected families can get property rights.

Twenty-nine affected families of Vaddem have been allotted substitute plots at Zonodem-Nagvem in Quepem taluka, but so far no sanad has been issued.