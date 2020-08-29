Heavy rains at isolated places today

Panaji: The state is set to experience light to moderate rain at most places and heavy rainfall at few places on Saturday due to low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal which is likely to strengthen westerly winds over the state and would increase the rain activity.

The IMD issued yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated areas) for Saturday and advised fishermen to not venture into the sea as strong wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph likely to prevail along Southwest Arabian Sea.

The low pressure area which formed over Bay of Bengal on around August 25 is now in the form of a well marked low pressure area over Chhattisgarh and it is expected to move towards west-north west direction in next 24 hours.

“The rainfall activity will be higher compared to past three to four days in the state under the influence of a well-marked low pressure weather system over north Chhattisgarh adjoining east Madhya Pradesh,” the official said.

Quepem received maximum rainfall of 90.8mm followed by Sanguem 65.2mm, Margao 29.2mm, Dabolim 30.6mm and Ponda 30mm. Light rainfall below 5mm was recorded in Canacona, Pernem and Panaji between Thursday 8.30 am and Friday 8.30am.

Meanwhile, Goa is just 120mm short of crossing the 3,500mm-mark this monsoon, with another month for the season to end.