ED issues summons to hotelier Gaurav Arya

Mapusa: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai, on Friday, issued summons to Anjuna-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, and asked him to appear before the Mumbai office on August 31 at 11 am in connection with a money laundering case allegedly linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Friday afternoon at around 3.15-3.20, an official from the Enforcement Directorate visited Hotel Tamarind at Anjuna to serve summons to the owner Arya, however, found the hotel closed. And, following that the related notice was pasted on the door of the closed hotel by the official.

Upon being questioned by the media persons, the ED official said that “I am from ED, and this is summons in the name of Gaurav Arya,” and refused to state anything else.

The summons, issued under sub-section (2) and sub-section (3) of section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003), has asked Gaurav Arya to appear before Rajiv Kumar, assistant director, Enforcement Directorate, Mumbai in person or by an authorised representative at Mumbai office on August 31 at 11 am along with documents.

The summons has been issued following the surfacing of Gaurav Arya’s alleged whatsapp chat with actress Rhea Chakraborty, which is being allegedly linked to a drug angle that is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB team was expected to arrive in Goa on Thursday, however, nor the NCB team nor any NCB official visited Arya’s hotel in Anjuna on Friday, and instead the ED official arrived.