Cheating case: Agacaim police register FIR against principal, teacher of Azossim pvt school

Panaji: Agacaim police have registered an FIR against principal and a teacher of a private school, based at Azossim, Tiswadi for allegedly cheating a parent to the tune of over Rs 17 lakh on the pretext of offering Cambridge curriculum to her two children.

The police said that the FIR has been registered under IPC’s Section 420 against Liza Shreedharan, principal and Shanon Smith, teacher of the institute.

A complaint has been lodged by Maya Smart from Dona Paula, the police said.

Referring to the complaint, the police said that the accused with their common intention opened an educational institution on the pretext of offering Cambridge curriculum and nine subjects at the IGCSE level.

Following which the complainant enrolled her two children by paying huge amount to the institution, the police said.

However, they failed to provide the education as specified and thereby cheated the complainant to the tune of Rs 17,14,000, informed the police, adding the educational institute had not obtained permissions from the competent authorities.

PSI Yogesh Gadkar is investigating the case under the supervision of PI Uday Parab.