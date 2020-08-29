CCP invites online bids for pay parking in entire city

Panaji: After the successful implementation of first phase of pay parking in the capital city, the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) has floated tender seeking online bids from private firms for starting phase II of 24-hour pay parking system covering the entire city.

Every bidder must submit only one bid each by September 7 quoting rate for five years for collection of parking fees from two and four wheelers along 13 road stretches in the state’s capital.

Earlier this year, the Corporation had started first phase of pay parking system for two-wheelers and four-wheelers along nine road stretches including on 18th June Road, around the Church Square, Garcia de Orta, old secretariat road and Campal residential areas, with pay-parking rates starting from Rs 4 for every four hours for two-wheelers to Rs 20 per hour for four-wheelers.

The bidder will also have to ensure that no vehicle is allowed continuously for more than 72 hours in the parking lots and shall inform the traffic police for immediate towing of such vehicles and clamping of such vehicles parked outside the marked/designated parking lots or which are wrongly parked.

The rate mentioned in the tender document is Rs 20 for four wheelers for first hour and Rs 15 for every additional hour and if the vehicle is parked beyond 24 hours, the rate of Rs 20 per hour would be charged.

For two-wheelers, parking fee would be Rs 4 for less than 4 hours, and Rs 8 for parking between four hours and twelve hours, and if exceeds 12 hours but less than 24 hours, the rate is Rs 15.

No fees will be collected from vehicles of CCP carrying proper identification; flagged cars of ministers of central/state government, vehicles used by physically handicapped and judges of High Court.

The CCP has identified 13 routes to be included in phase II, and they are Patto Plaza, Panaji and road leading from old Patto Bridge to Vrindavan building (opposite government quarters, Patto Panaji) and road leading from Sapna building to Cardozo building, Patto.

The routes also include M G Road (Mhamai Kamat House to Caculo Island), Dr Jack Sequeira Road from Gaspar Dias Circle to Science Centre (both sides), roadside from Betim Ferry to Sulabh Toilet on D B Road, from Keni petrol pump, near Old PWD office (Corina Bar and Restaurant) to old Patto bridge and Largo da Estancio (Tobacco Square) opposite to Head Post Office, and behind Post Master General office to Predio Abilio Coelho-Pereira Building on D B Marg.

The other routes include from Menezes Braganza road that is road leading from median opposite Café Bhonsle to Cedmar Apartment via Neptune Hotel, back side of State Bank of India that is from Hotel Mandovi to Custom House, Gen Assa Road and behind Custom House and in front of GST Commissioner Office, M G Road; Vinanti Hotel and side of Custom House touching D B Marg, as well as Road between 18th June Road and Menezes Braganza Road (Neptune Hotel) upto Frank Chamber; General Bernardo Guedes Road (from Inox to Geeta Bakery to Government Printing Press) and road adjacent to Municipal Fish Market along old post office; the road adjacent to municipal fish market along Royal Foods and basement and surrounding area within Panaji municipal market.