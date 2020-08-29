Body of newborn baby found at Mangor Hill

Vasco: Body of a newborn baby was found placed in a garbage bin at Gandhinagar, Mangor Hill, on Friday afternoon.

As per the available information from Superintendent of Police (SP), South, Pankaj Kumar Singh, the body of a newborn was found placed in a garbage bin located near a garbage dumping site at Gandhinagar, Mangor Hill on Friday afternoon. The body was placed in the garbage bin with a lot of accumulated garbage. Vasco police were intimated and soon a police team rushed to the site, and undertook investigation.

“The body of a baby boy was found in a partially decomposed state,” said Singh.

He informed that the body was referred to T B Hospital, Margao for post-mortem to be held on Saturday.

“Efforts are on to trace the parents of the newborn,” said the SP.