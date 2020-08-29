25 new COVID cases detected in Panaji

Panaji: Twenty five more COVID cases have been detected in the city on Friday. This was informed by the city Mayor Uday Madkaikar. Speaking to this daily, Madkaikar said, “After the Ganesh festival, there is a sudden increase in the coronavirus cases in the city.” He said, “We have played our role perfectly well by sanitising the city’s affected areas, cautioning the people on social distancing besides issuing standard operating procedure (SOP) for pooja, aarti and idol immersion.” “The patients include a 50-year-old woman from Tonca, working in SBI; a 73-year-old person, staying at Campal; a 64-year-old woman from La Campala Colony; a 24-year-old youth from Fondvem, Ribandar and working in Saligao industrial unit; an 18-year-old person conducting ‘bhelpuri’ business at Miramar, and a 29-year-old staying near Mahalaxmi temple,” he said.

“The other patients are a 30-year-old from Tonca–Miramar; a 20-year-old youth staying near Falcon building; a 20-year-old woman from Fondve, Ribandar; a 49-year-old person staying near Gharse Tower and working for fisheries department; a 33-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl staying near Government Polytechnic College, Altinho; a woman, aged 36, staying at Madhuban, St Inez; a housewife, aged 52 from Campal; an 81-year-old housewife from Campal; two persons from Mala; 47-year-old person running a travel agency and a 43-year-old person working for civil supplies department,” he said adding 6 persons have sought house isolation.