Teen arrested for shooting, murder in Wisconsin

Washington: A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested on murder charges in the US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin after two people were killed amid violent protests against the police shooting of an African-American man in the state earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and was arrested in his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, about 30 minutes away from Kenosha, Xinhua news agency reported.

Video of the incident shows a man, alleged to be Rittenhouse, running down the street with an AR-15-style rifle as he’s pursued by others attempting to apprehend him.

Rittenhouse falls to the ground, then proceeds to turn around and begin shooting at the people trying to disarm him.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police officers identified the three victims as a 26-year-old and a 36-year-old who died, and another 26-year-old who was injured.

An investigation led by the Kenosha police and FBI has not yet determined whether both deaths are connected to Rittenhouse.

The shootings took place during the third night of unrest in Kenosha against the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by the police.

The state’s Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency, and said on Wednesday that the number of Wisconsin National Guard members deployed in Kenosha would be 500, up from 125 on Monday and 250 on Tuesday.