Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squad

PARIS: France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday. “I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad,” Deschamps said. “Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.” The Manchester United midfielder’s place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

Jamshedpur FC bolster defence with Ricky Lallawmawma inclusion

JAMSHEDPUR: Jamshedpur FC on Thursday announced its fourth signing in the space of ten days with the addition of left back Ricky Lallawmawma. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal keeping him at the club till 2022. The defender hails from Mizoram and previously plied his trade with ATK for two years and was part of the squad that won the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2019-20.

Chennaiyin FC trio pen new multi-year contracts

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced that defender Reamsochung ‘Remi’ Aimol (20), goalkeeper Samik Mitra (19) and forward Aman Chetri (19) have each signed new multi-year contracts. The club has also confirmed that the trio of youngsters will be included in the 25-man CFC squad for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

BWF cancels India Open, Syed Modi International

NEW DELHI: The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation in its adjusted international calendar to salvage a season thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic. The India Open, which was originally scheduled in March, was to be held from December 8 to 13 in New Delhi and Syed Modi was slated for November 17 to 22 in Lucknow in the previously revised calendar.

Dean Henderson extends Man United stay till 2025

MANCHESTER: Manchester United have announced that goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year. Henderson, who has been named in the England squad for the upcoming September internationals, kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, the joint-third highest in the division, and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

Chelsea sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City

LONDON: England international Ben Chilwell has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea, joining the club from Leicester City. Chilwell is one of the most established and promising full-backs in the Premier League having made over 120 appearances for Leicester City since his debut as an 18-year-old back in October 2015. He has played a total of 99 times in the Premier League, claiming nine assists and four goals.