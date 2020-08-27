Thursday, August 27, 2020
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 27/08/2020

Provide Better Medical Facilities

It has been seen on many occasions that many people do not receive proper medical care in government-run hospitals. Whenever the number of patients admitted to such hospitals increases, the situation ultimately worsens. During recent times, with many people testing positive for COVID-19, the patients have been facing many problems at the COVID care centres. It is a general trend for important persons like ministers and legislators to receive exemplary medical treatment during their stay at the government hospitals. Even specialised doctors from far-off places like Delhi are flown down to the state to provide the best treatment to the politicians in power. In case a need arises, the concerned politician is even taken to Delhi or the US. However, this is not the case when a common man faces an emergency situation. On various occasions, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has stated that the Goa Medical College and Hospital possesses the best of facilities for administering medical treatment. If this is the case, one fails to understand why politicians are shifted to distant places whenever their health condition worsens. Since the government is of the people, for the people and by the people, availability of timely and better medical facilities is their basic right. The state government must fulfil this necessity on priority basis. Only then can we boast of welfare of the common man in the right spirit.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI

Army’s Help To Goa
In COVID-19 Management

On July 10 this year, Union minister Shripad Naik chaired a meeting, which was attended by the Chief Minister of Goa and senior Coast Guard, Navy and Army personnel to discuss the help to be rendered to the state government in the case of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. After the meeting, Naik had told the media that military establishments are ready to render help to the state government to tackle COVID-19. Today, Naik has been affected by COVID and is being administered treatment in a private hospital. What happened to the military establishment’s help he promised? I request Goans to start a campaign demanding the best treatment.

CUSTODIO MARQUES, NAVELIM

Protecting Goa’s Biodiversity

When the entire state of Goa was under lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enemies of the environment were ‘on the prowl’. Taking advantage of the situation, an entire forest area near Sangodd, a few kilometers away from the Goa border of Mollem, was destroyed. People say they were unaware of this, as they were confined to their homes due to the pandemic and the lockdown. When the public came to know about the destruction, many objections were raised and pleas made by environmentalists, scientists and other experts. When people visited the Sangodd locality, they saw that a large number of trees were mercilessly felled. Goa’s ‘lungs’ are in great danger of destruction. According to the people, the double tracking of railway line in the area will adversely affect the beauty of the Dudhsagar waterfall at Collem. It is the responsibility of not only the Collem people but each and every Goan to protect the waterfall and biodiversity of the state.

SAHILI S SAWANT DESSAI,

CURCHOREM

