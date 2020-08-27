Catching COVID By Tail

- Advertisement -

The central and state govts must prepare for the pandemic peak

As many as 59,449 people in the country have succumbed to COVID-19 so far. India recorded 67,151 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 deaths on Tuesday. Goa has recorded 157 deaths so far, which corresponds to little over 1 percent of those affected by the virus. According to the latest figures released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, almost 87 percent of those who have succumbed to the disease were aged 45 years and above. Besides, 51 percent of the people who died were aged 60 years and above. The official data also shows that the mortality rate among people under 26 years of age was a mere 2 per cent and that under 17 years was just one percent, indicating that middle aged and older people were at higher risk of falling victim to the disease. The data has also revealed that the death rate among males due to COVID-19 was more than double that of females.

That India is continuing to report the highest number of daily cases of coronavirus in the world should be a worrying factor for the central government. Though the death rate recorded in India is lesser than several countries including the United States, Brazil and Mexico, all efforts have to be made to ensure that the fatalities do not increase with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. In Goa too, most of the 157 people who have succumbed to COVID so far were elderly people, though among the victims was one girl who was just 14 years of age. There have been few others who were in their twenties and thirties. The authorities have attributed most of the deaths to comorbid conditions among the victims. There is no data available as yet about how many people have fallen victim to COVID-19 alone in the country and the state. Availability of such data would not only help the officials plan future strategies but also deal with coronavirus patients without other medical conditions.

With the coronavirus positive cases showing no signs of declining, the authorities need to ensure that those diagnosed with the disease and requiring medical attention are shifted to institutional care facilities and given prompt care to save their lives. India has done well to bring down fatalities to 1.8 percent, while many other countries including the US have mortality rates ranging between 3 percent and 10.8 percent. Most of those who have succumbed to the disease around the globe were older people, most of whom had comorbidities. That India has managed to record a mortality rate below 2 percent should bring some cheers to the country’s health officials. Besides, the rising graph of recoveries so far, which now stand above 76 percent, holds promise that the country may be able to overcome the threat of the virus if appropriate measures are taken and people cooperate in fighting the virus. However, the authorities cannot afford to lower the guard against the disease as according to medical experts the worst of coronavirus was yet to come.

The coronavirus continues its rampaging march with its graph scaling new heights almost on a daily basis. In August alone more than 15 lakh new cases have been added in India and the numbers are likely to go up in the weeks ahead. Nearly one percent of Goa’s population has been infected by the virus. Though Goa has managed to make amends in COVID care after initial lapses in treating patients by adding beds and equipment, it has to also ensure that the spread of virus is limited, else it will bring more miseries to the people and the state. The director of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Rakesh Mishra, had sounded a word of caution when he said earlier this month that the coronavirus positive cases were yet to reach peak or plateau, which meant the situation was likely to get worse. The rising number of cases will surely put more pressure on the existing health infrastructure and the health authorities might not be able to cope if the surge is not controlled, leading to more deaths which should be avoided.