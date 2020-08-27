The sounds of festivity

- Advertisement -

Goan lad Aaron Monteiro who was part of the sound design team for the award-winning documentary ‘Ankuran – The Art of Idol Making’, now the official selection for the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, shares his experience with NT BUZZ

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

When one thinks of Ganesh Chaturthi, images of elaborate and ornate Lord Ganesha idols in various sizes immediately come to mind. And indeed the process of making these colourful and masterfully crafted idols begin months in advance. These are generally created by craftsmen who have been in this line for years, dedicatedly and affectionately working on each idol made out of materials like clay and mud, with a whole lot of patience.

And thus in an effort to capture the beautiful process of creating these idols, a young team of film students decided to create a documentary focusing on a workshop of idol makers in Pen, Maharasthra, coalescing into a greater reflection on the artistry of idol makers as a whole.

Titled ‘Ankuran – The Art of Idol Making’, the initial idea for the film, that was shot on an iPhone, started somewhere around August 2019 and the final cut was ready by February 9, 2020. The project was part of a zero budget non-fiction assignment that the team decided to take further after it was graded by their college (Whistling Woods International, Mumbai).

“The team decided to focus on idol makers as we wanted to focus on the methodology of artists. We picked idol-making as it is an art that is only viewed as a final product. We see idols at temples, festivities, but we wanted to showcase the lives of the artists and how they create the artwork,” says Aaron Monteiro, who worked on the sound design team. Hailing from Bastora, Goa, Monteiro came on board for the project after he was requested to help fix some of the audio that was holding the film back.

“During shooting there were technical issues like the one mic that was there was not working with the sound setup. We ended up using a crew member’s earphones to record the sound which we fixed in post-production. Other technical issues were battery life of the iPhone but we didn’t let this hold us back,” says Monteiro, who worked with Philip George (also a film student) on the sound.

Directed by Mukul Kapoor, the film has since won Best Mobile Film at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival 2020, Best Mobile Film at the Tagore International Film Festival 2020 and the Gold Award at the Virgin Spring Cinefest 2020. It is now also the official selection at the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in the categories of documentary and/or mobile film.

And Monteiro states that he learned a lot during the process of being part of the project. “There were some parts of the film that required a lot of polishing. Noise reduction had to be done and a lot of manual toning to the dialogues specially, as it was a noisy environment. We stayed up a few nights finding ways to salvage the audio and I got to learn more and grow with this film,” he says.

At the same time, he also learned more about the fading occupation of idol makers. According to Monteiro while people do buy idols, they tend to opt for idols made of materials that are harmful to the environment. “It’s the people’s demand that creates the need for a product, but at the same time, we don’t educate ourselves about the materials that might be harmful to the environment. We choose to buy Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols as they are cheap and beautiful. We demean the rituals by creating the demand for products that will harm our environment in the longer run,” he says. However, he adds, now there is a slight and evident shift back to more eco-friendly methods, and hopefully, he says, everyone will take up this practice.

Another reason why this occupation could be slowing dying out is that the new generation is looking for jobs that elevate their positions in society. “This prevents this art legacy being passed on to the children. Like in the documentary the idol maker explains how the legacy of idol making will end with him as his son is an architect,” says Monteiro. “I hope that, in Goa, more people take up these art forms – not only for commercial purposes but also to promote the art and get the recognition it deserves.”

An avid photographer, Monteiro has always enjoyed storytelling and as his interest in filmmaking grew, he chose to pursue filmmaking studies in Mumbai. It was once he got into film school that he was then introduced to the importance of sound and how it can make or break your film. “This got me interested in my background in music. I started learning what they were teaching in college and from the internet too. From there on it was just getting my hands on any work I could that gave me the confidence,” he says.

He does admit that sound designers may not get their due recognition. “The most glamorous roles in the industry are mostly the director and the cinematographer, and sound is overlooked. But in my personal experience, there is a reason behind this. They say good sound is invisible or not noticed as it is part of an experience. It is meant to give a feeling that is not noticed directly. But yes, a sound designer’s job is hard work and cannot be overlooked,” he says.

Currently on a break as he tries to fine-tune his filmmaking skills with filmmakers in Goa like Gasper D’souza and Vince Costa, Monteiro is hoping to get deeper into documentary filmmaking in the future. “I want to grow as a filmmaker in general but have sound design as my forte,” he says.